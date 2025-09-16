Inter Miami have not been in the best of form recently with two heavy defeats including the Leagues Cup final defeat suffered at the hands of Seattle Sounders. They face the same opponent this evening, this time in the MLS at home. The hosts are 8th in the Eastern Conference of the MLS points table with 46 points from 26 matches played. The Seattle Sounders on the other hand are 4th in the Western Conference and heads into this game with their confidence on top. The team is playing some good football with their attackers in particular enjoying a fine run. Inter Miami Forward Luis Suarez Handed Six-Game Ban for Spitting on Seattle Sounders Staff Member in Leagues Cup 2025 Final.

Inter Miami have notable absentees for this game with Luis Suarez and Tomas Aviles suspended and David Ruiz, Fabrice Picault, Allen Obando, and Baltasar Rodriguez injured. Lionel Messi will feature in a floater role in midfield, with the Argentinian skipper needing to create and score goals both. Rodrigo de Paul and Sergio Busquets will try and dominate the play in central midfield.

Seattle Sounders have a few injury absentees for the game as well with Paul Arriola, Joao Paulo, Stuart Russell, Pedro De la Vega ruled out. Danny Musovski will be the central striker in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Jesus Ferreira as the playmaker. Kalani Kossa-Rienzi and Paul Rothrock will be the two wingers for the away team.

Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders MLS 2025 Match Details

Match Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders Date Wednesday, September 17 Time 5:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida Live Streaming, Telecast Details Apple TV (Live Streaming)

When is Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders, MLS 2025 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

Inter Miami will look to get back to winning ways as they host Seattle Sounders in MLS 2025 (Major League Soccer) on Wednesday, September 17. The Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders match is set to be played at the Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida and it will kick off at 5:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Kuldeep Yadav Meets Inter Miami Footballer Marc Astur, Latter Visits Dubai Stadium Wearing Indian Cricketer's Jersey During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match (See Pics).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders, MLS 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast available for the MLS 2025 match in India. As a result, the fans will not be able to watch the Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders match live on television in India. For the Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders match in MLS 2025, online viewing options are listed below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders, MLS 2025 Football Match?

Although the DC United vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 live telecast is not available, fans do have an online viewing option. Fans in India can watch the Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders live streaming online on Apple TV, but they would need to have an MLS season pass. Inter Miami might struggle in this game and could succumb to another defeat here.

