New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) Women FIDE master Shivika Rohilla got back her form and scored her second Women International master norm to almost be the second after Tania Sachdev to become the Women International Master from Delhi.

Tania, who achieved this feat ages ago, had to wait a long time for someone to step into the WIM shoes so close after a long time.

Also Read | Harmanpreet Kaur Misses Out Due to Injury, Smriti Mandhana Leading India Women's Cricket Team During IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I 2025.

Tania, however, also went on to become a Woman Grandmaster and an International Master and also holds two GM norms in open section, a little short of becoming a Grandmaster that has been achieved by a little over 40 women chess players in the world historically.

It may be noted that Olympiad gold medallist team member Vantika Agarwal, who hails from Noida, has now opted UP as her parent association.

Also Read | WWE Night of Champions 2025 Free Live Streaming Online in India: Where To Watch Wrestling PLE Telecast Details on TV With Date, Venue and Time in IST?.

For Shivika it has been a roller coaster ride as she achieved her first norm more than a year back in Budapest but this time it happened in the fourth edition of Isola De Sole – Grada in Italy.

The Indian was not far away from a Woman Grandmaster norm after the seventh round but her losses in the last two rounds cost her dearly.

Shvaika actually made her norm with two rounds to spare as the loss against compatriot Nr Visakh and Andrej Sukovic of Montenegro did not dampen her chances for the second norm.

Shivika now needs just about 20 rating points and one more norm to become the next Women International Master from the National capita. SSCnn

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)