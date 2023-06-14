Gangtok, Jun 14 (PTI): Boxers from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh made impressive starts on the opening day of the sixth Youth Men's National Boxing Championships here on Wednesday.

In a round of 32 contest in the 54kg weight category, Delhi's Umesh Kumar notched up a 5-0 unanimous win over Pawan Ventada of Arunachal Pradesh.

In the 75kg middleweight category, Delhi's Aditya Bist and Assam's Ganga Rabha fought fiercely but the former emerged victorious in a 4-3 split verdict to reach pre-quarterfinals.

The other three Delhi pugilists — Kapil Dev (60kg), Arman Singh Phogat (67kg) and Jay Tushir (92kg) — were declared winners with the referee stopping the contest (RSC) and made it to the round of 16.

Uttar Pradesh's Rohit Yadav (57kg) recorded a first-round knockout win against Meghalaya's Khrawkupar Thangkiew to set up a pre-quarterfinal contest against Haryana's Akshat.

Samir Ul Haq (51kg), Karan (60kg) and Vishal Tomar (71kg) were the other boxers from UP to win their respective round of 32 bouts.

Rohit Chamoli, the 2021 Asian junior champion who is representing Chandigarh in the 54kg weight category, got a walkover from Chhattisgarh's Himanshu Verman and qualified for round of 16.

A total of 337 boxers are taking part in the championship. PTI

