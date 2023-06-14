Mumbai, June 14: Maharashtra will be hosting its own domestic T20 League as the latest season of Maharashtra Premier League starts on June 15.

The league is being revived after quite some time, with the previous edition being played in 2011. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Rahul Tripathi and Kedar Jadhav will be some of the star players in action in the tournament. Most Expensive Ball in Cricket History: Abhishek Tanwar Concedes 18 Runs in 1 Delivery During TNPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Gaikwad's Puneri Bappa will take on Jadhav's Kolhapur Tuskers in the inaugural game. All the matches will be played at the MCA Stadium, Pune. The matches will start at 2 PM and 8 PM (IST). All matches will have a reserve slot, in case of any weather disruptions.

The League will feature six teams representing different cities in Maharashtra, competing in a thrilling total of 19 matches throughout the tournament. Chhatrapathi Sambaji Kings, Eagle Nashik Titans, Kolhapur Tuskers, 4S Puneri Bappa, Ratnagiri Jets and Solapur Royals are the six teams in action.

