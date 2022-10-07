Gurugram, Oct 7 (PTI) The lanky Ranveer Singh Dhupia opened the US Kids Golf India with a commanding win in boys 13-14 category here on Friday.

Dhupia, who won twice last season, shot one-under 71, one of the few under par scores across all age groups.

The Boys 13-14 played off a yardage of 6153 with a Par of 72.

Dhupia also played at the US Kids European Championships this summer, where he finished T-17 in a field of almost 40 players at Glen Golf Club in Scotland.

At the Classic Golf and Country Club here, Dhupia had six birdies against two bogeys and a crippling triple bogey on the Par-5 ninth in the opening leg.

Dhupia won by seven shots over Udai Aditya Middha, who shot 78.

Two of last year's young stars, Bhavesh Nirwan and Arshvant Srivastava, who have moved up a Category from Under 12 to 13-14, finished fourth and eighth respectively.

While Dhupia's performance was very good, the best score in relation to par came from Bengalurean Adit Veeramachaneni, who shot 3-under 69 that included an impressive five birdies and an eagle against two bogeys and a double bogey.

The Category Under-9 boys played off a course yardage of 3835 yards at a tournament, where all yardages are age-specific, as the US Kids International regulations.

Tiny tot Nihal Cheema making his maiden US Kids Golf India appearance won the honours in the youngest age Category of Under-6 with a score of even par 36 over nine holes. He had one birdie and one bogey.

Kabir Goyal, one of the stars of Under-6 last season with two wins, made a winning start in Under-7 with one-over 37 in an action-packed round of nine holes, in which he had four birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey.

Last year's Overall champion in Under-6, Nalinaksh was Tied-third with Sahib Ajula with a score of 42, while Divjot Gupta was second with 41.

The winners in various age categories with scores and yardages were:

Girls U-8: Amaira Gupta (Lucknow) 36 (Even off 1385 yards)

Girls 9-10: Naina Kapoor (Gurugram) 74 (+4 off 3835 yards);

Girls 11-12: Kriti Parekh (Coonoor, TN) 75 (+3 off 4425 yards)

Girls 13-14: Mahreen Bhatia (Gurugram) 76 (+4 off 5173 yards)

Girls 15-18: Aarushi Chawhan (Panchkula, HR) 138 off 5650 yards

Boys U-6: Nihal Cheema (Chandigarh) 36 (Even off 1385 yards);

Boys U-7: Kabir Goyal (Noida, UP) 37 (+1 off 1640 yards);

Boys U-8: Jot Sarup Gupta (Jalandhar, PB) 40 (+4 off 1945 yards);

Boys U-9: Adit Veeramachaneni (Bengaluru, KA) 69 (-3 off 3835 yards);

Boys Under-10: Aditya Mishra (New DelhI 82 (+10 off 4425 yards);

Boys 11: Chaitanya Pandey New Delhi) 73 (+1 off 5173 yards);

Boys 12: Prince Bainsla (Palwal, HR) 74 (+2 off 5650 yards);

Boys 13-14: Ranveer Singh Dhupia (New Delhi) 71 (-1 off 6153 yards);

Boys 15-18: Manyaveer Bhadoo (Chandigarh) 80 (+8 off 6886 yards).

