Derbyshire [UK], December 7 (ANI): Derbyshire on Tuesday announced the signing of Pakistan batter Shan Masood as overseas player for the entire 2022 season.

The 32-year-old cricketer has played 25 Tests, scoring four tons, including a stunning 156 against England at Emirates Old Trafford in 2020, while the opening batter also has six half-centuries to his name.

The Pakistan batter reunites with Head of Cricket, Mickey Arthur, whom he played under from 2016 to 2019, and will be available for all formats throughout the 2022 campaign, starting with the first County Championship fixture in April.

"Shan is an immensely talented batter and was a key target for Head of Cricket, Mickey Arthur, in his plans to develop the Derbyshire squad," Chief Executive, Ryan Duckett said in a statement.

"He knows Mickey's standards and what is expected both in training and out in the middle and I'm looking forward to seeing what his experience brings to Derbyshire," he added.

Masood has played more than 300 games across all formats, scoring 31 tons. Fourteen of those have come in List A cricket, a format in which he averages 57.46.

"Playing County Cricket in England is something I've always wanted to do, so when Mickey approached me to join Derbyshire, I jumped at the chance," said Masood.

"He's perhaps been the greatest influence in my career and I'm looking forward to working with him again at Derbyshire," he added. (ANI)

