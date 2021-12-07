RB Leipzig would take on Manchester City in a Group A clash at the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 on Wednesday, December 7. The match would be played at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig and has a start time of 11:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). City beat PSG in their last match and are current Group A table-toppers with 12 points from four matches. They are certain to go through to the next stage and based on form, Pep Guardiola's men are expected to take all three points against Leipzig on Wednesday. Manchester City head to this match with a seven-match winning streak across competitions and it would be interesting to see how Leipzig tackle the English champions. The German side have recently sacked Jesse Marsch as the head coach following a string of poor performances. PSG vs Club Brugge, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of UCL Football Match in IST

The German club are yet to win in their last three Champions League home matches and would indeed fight it tough to take on City, who are in good form. For them, players like Christopher Nkuku, Andre Silva and Emil Forsberg would be the ones to watch out for.

When is RB Leipzig vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The RB Leipzig vs Manchester City clash in UEFA Champions League 2021-22 will be played at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig on December 7, 2021 (Wednesday). The game has a scheduled time of 11:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of RB Leipzig vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast of RB Leipzig vs Manchester City on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of RB Leipzig vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony LIV will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch RB Leipzig vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 live streaming online. JioTV would also provide live streaming for this match.

