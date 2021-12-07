Paris Saint Germain will aim to end the UEFA Champions League group stages on a high when they host Belgium outfit Club Brugge for the final game ahead of the round of 16. The PSG vs Brugge, UCL 2021-22 clash will be played at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on December 07, 2021 (Tuesday). Meanwhile, fans searching for PSG vs Club Brugge, UCL 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below for details. PSG's Champions League Clash Against Brugge Just at Right Time, Says Pochettino.

The top two in Group A of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 have already been confirmed with Manchester City and PSG guaranteeing themselves of the spots respectively. However, the battle for the Europa League still persists between Club Brugge and RB Leipzig and will be determined on the final day. The Belgium giants will hope for a positive result against the Parisians and hope that the German side loses to City in order for them to secure a third-place finish. Georginio Wijnaldum Saves PSG From Blushes, Scores an Equaliser Against RC Lens in Ligue 1 2021-22.

When is PSG vs Club Brugge, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

PSG vs Club Brugge clash in UEFA Champions League 2021-22 will be played at Parc Des Princes Stadium in Paris on December 07, 2021 (Tuesday). The game has a scheduled time of 11:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of PSG vs Club Brugge, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast of PSG vs Club Brugge on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of PSG vs Club Brugge, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony Liv will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch PSG vs Club Brugge, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 live streaming online. JioTV would also provide live streaming for this match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 07, 2021 03:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).