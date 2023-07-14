Itanagar, Jul 14 (PTI) The Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) continued their domination as nine of their pugilists entered the finals on day five of the Junior Boys National Boxing Championships here on Friday.

Devang (54kg) gave the perfect start to SSCB with a sensational 5-0 win over Uttar Pradesh's Sundram Yadav.

Devang looked at his absolute best in the bout and controlled the game throughout to grab the win.

This is Devang's third consecutive unanimous win in the competition. He will be up against Nenthok Hodong of Arunachal Pradesh in the summit clash.

Hemant Sangwan (80+kg), on the other hand, got the better of Maharashtra's Saifali Zari in a unanimous decision win. He will face Vedant Dhauta of Himachal Pradesh in the final.

Other SSCB boxers who sealed their spot in finals are Mahesh (48kg), Divash Katare (50kg), Sahil Baord (52kg), M Kabiraj Singh (63kg), Rahul Kundu (70kg), Sahil (75kg) and Hardik Panwar (80kg).

In the 48kg category, Haryana's Sikander put forward a stellar performance to grab a unanimous win against Maharashtra's Ravindra Padvi in the semifinals. He will go head to head against Mahesh of SSCB in his quest to secure a gold medal.

Punjab's Shriyansh (80kg) secured a spot in the final with a convincing win over Hamza Mohd Ahmed of Telangana. He will take on Hardik Panwar of SSCB in the summit clash.

Four young pugilists from hosts Arunachal Pradesh -- Techi Jacky (46kg), Gayki Rie (52kg), Nenthok Hodong (54kg), Tagio Liyak (57kg) -- will also fight to win the yellow metal in the finals.

