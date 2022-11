Pune, Nov 6 (PTI) Parteek Dhaiya's effort helped Gujarat Giants to register a thrilling 46-44 win over Bengaluru Bulls in a Pro Kabaddi League match at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi on Sunday.

Dhaiya scored a total of 16 points as the Giants came up trumps against Bengaluru after momentum kept exchanging hands throughout the contest.

Also Read | Aston Villa vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Captain Chandran Ranjit picked up a couple of raid points as the Giants took the lead at 5-2 in the seventh minute. Soon after, Rinku Narwal tackled Bharat and reduced the Bulls to three members on the mat.

Thereafter, Parteek Dhaiya pulled off a magnificent raid to help his team inflict an ALL OUT and take a massive lead at 12-5. However, Bharat effected a few raids and kept the Bulls in the game at 10-15 in the 16th minute.

Also Read | IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022 Stat Highlights: Suryakumar Yadav Shines As India Seal Semifinal Spot.

Bharat kept displaying top form and eventually the Bulls reduced the Giants to one member on the mat at the stroke of half-time. However, Gujarat had their noses in front at 21-16.

The Bulls inflicted an ALL OUT in the opening minute of the second half and reduced the gap between the two sides significantly. Moments later, Aman tackled Rakesh and Neeraj Narwal effected a raid as Bengaluru levelled the scores at 24-24 in the 24th minute.

The Bulls inflicted another ALL OUT in the 29th minute and were ahead at 34-29. However, Dhaiya effected a multi-point raid and Arkam Shaikh tackled Vikash Kandola as the Giants stayed within touching distance of Bulls' score at 32-35.

The Gujarat side continued to fight and levelled the scores at 36-36 in the 35th minute. The Giants had a great chance to inflict an all out, but Neeraj Narwal pulled off a magnificent raid to help his team take the lead at 41-38 in the 38th minute.

But soon after, Dhaiya effected a fantastic raid as the Giants inflicted an ALL OUT to inch ahead at 42-41. Gujarat played their cards to perfection in the last couple of minutes and eventually closed out a narrow victory.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)