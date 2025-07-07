New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) Senior sports administrator Anil Dhupar on Monday challenged his removal as AITA Secretary General, saying his ouster from the national tennis federation has created chaos in the sports body, and it "amounted to disregard of previous Delhi High Court order".

The Executive Committee of the All India Tennis Association (AITA) met on June 27 and passed a resolution to remove Dhupar, contending that he was ineligible to continue since he had crossed the age of 70 and has already completed his term as Secretary General. Sunder Iyer was made interim Secretary General.

Also Read | Highest Test Match Aggregates for Batter, From Shubman Gill to Wiaan Mulder; Check Full List.

Dhupar, 72, had sought a stay on the resolution passed for his removal but the court listed the matter for July 11 when it is due to hear further the writ petition filed by former India players Somdev Devvarman and Purav Raja, who had challenged the validity of the AITA elections last year.

The court had not stalled the AITA elections but kept the result in a sealed envelope. The results of the polls was subject to the outcome of the writ petition filed by the players.

Also Read | Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: A Look at Best Innings by Former Indian Captain As He Turns 44.

"The Hon'ble court heard the matter today and listed the same for 11.07.25. No interim order was passed by the court today," said Parth Goswami, who appeared for the state associations, said.

Dhupar and AITA President Anil Jain deemed the meeting "illegal", saying since the matter related to the federation elections was sub-judice, the Executive Committee could not take such a decision.

In his plea, Dhupar said the passing of the resolution by AITA EC constitutes a clear and a willful violation of the court directions.

"That the entire sequence of events reflects a calculated design to defeat the authority and dignity of this Hon'ble Court and to render its binding directions otiose. Such conduct not only undermines the rule of law but also shakes the institutional faith in the justice delivery system," read the plea.

The plea added that the actions of the EC members have caused grave prejudice to the applicant by unlawfully removing him from his position and appointing another person in his place, thereby creating confusion and chaos in the administration of AITA.

"It is learnt that the Non-Applicants are trying their best to alter the Constitution and bye-laws of AITA to serve their personal interests. Recently, they have also attempted to take over the bank account of AITA," as per the plea.

The plea also contended that a few EC members themselves were in violation of the age and tenure restrictions as per the Sports Code, "with many of them being over 70 years of age, yet they have selectively targeted the Applicant for removal."

"That the actions of the Non-Applicants have undermined the dignity and authority of this Hon'ble Court and have set a dangerous precedent for sports governance in India, where court orders can be blatantly disregarded by office bearers of sports federations," read the plea further.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)