London, Jul 23 (AP) The Diamond League track meet in Gateshead, England, has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is the fifth of the 15 meets in the series to be canceled. The event in London was also called off.

Also Read | Liverpool Fans Gather Outside Anfield in Large Numbers to Celebrate EPL 2019-20 Title Lift.

The Gateshead meet was originally scheduled for Aug. 16 and then moved to Sept. 12 before being canceled.

The first full Diamond League meet is currently set to be held on Aug. 14 in Monaco. Exhibition meets have been organized remotely from Oslo and Zurich with athletes worldwide competing simultaneously in a few events. (AP)

Also Read | Juventus Declares 23-Member Squad for Serie A 2019-20 Match Against Udinese, Fans Want Cristiano Ronaldo to Score a Hat-Trick.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)