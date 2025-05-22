Diu, May 22 (PTI) Maharashtra's Diksha Yadav stole the limelight on the penultimate day of the Khelo India Beach Games 2025, securing her second consecutive gold medal in open sea swimming, here on Thursday.

Having clinched the 10km title on Wednesday, the 19-year-old swimmer showcased remarkable endurance to edge past competitors in a tightly-contested 5km race at Ghoghla Beach in the morning session.

Diksha clocked 1 hour, 10 minutes and 12 seconds, narrowly beating her Maharashtra teammate Purva Gawade (1:10:25s).

Karnataka's Aasra Sudhir claimed bronze in 1:10:29s.

In the men's event, Karnataka's Drupad Ramakrishna came out on top with a timing of 1:06:46s, holding off Telangana's Gundu Vishnu Vardhan (1:06:58s) and Tamil Nadu's Hemanth A (1:07:41s).

Pencak silat

========

With 28 of the 46 gold medals up for grabs in pencak silat, the Indonesian martial art continued to be the centrepiece of the Games.

On Thursday, hosts Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu (DNHDD) and Manipur maintained their perfect run, each winning four gold medals in the discipline.

Prasanna Bendre emerged as a standout performer for DNHDD, winning his second individual gold in the men's under-45kg class, demolishing Uttar Pradesh's Prashant 45-8.

Meanwhile, Manipur's Dolly Leishangthem and Thounaojam Rita Chanu bagged gold medals in the senior female under-45kg and 45-50kg classes, respectively.

Nagaland also enjoyed success, winning two gold medals.

Jon defeated Maharashtra's Ramchandra Deepak Badak 22-15 in the men's 45-50kg category, while Like Kibani triumphed over Manipur's Hijam Merina Devi 26-17 in the women's 55-60kg bout.

Jammu & Kashmir opened their gold medal tally in style, with Sajad Ahmad Beigh overpowering Odisha's Sohil Gurung 9-0 in the men's 55-60kg class final.

Delhi's Shivam and Maharashtra's Jayashri Shetye were among other winners in their respective pencak silat categories.

Sepak takraw

========

Late on Wednesday, Haryana clinched their second gold in sepak takraw, with the men's doubles team beating Goa 2-0 (15-4 15-11).

The Haryana women's team had already claimed gold in the trio format earlier.

Kerala dominated the girls' doubles final, defeating Odisha 2-0 (15-4 15-9), while Delhi picked up the bronze, adding to their gold from the men's trio team event.

Beach soccer

========

In beach soccer, Maharashtra edged out Gujarat 6-5 in a thrilling Group B men's encounter, while Madhya Pradesh cruised past Andhra Pradesh 6-1 in the women's group stage.

Beach volleyball

==========

The beach volleyball quarterfinals also delivered exciting contests.

In the men's category, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry booked their semifinal spots with straight-set wins.

Tamil Nadu's women team cruised past Telangana, while Andhra Pradesh and Kerala advanced in the other quarterfinals.

With a looming cyclone threat along the western coast, Friday will mark the final day of the Games, with several finals in volleyball, kabaddi, sepak takraw and soccer set to bring the curtain down on a successful inaugural edition.

Results

5km OPEN SWIMMING (Finals):

Men: 1. Drupad Ramakrishna (Karnataka) 1:06:46; 2. Gundu Vishnu Vardhan (Telangana) 1:06:58; 3. Hemanth A (Tamil Nadu) 1:07:41

Women: 1. Diksha Yadav (Maharashtra) 1:10:12; 2. Purva Gawade (Maharashtra) 1:10:25; 3. Aasra R Sudhir (Karnataka) 1:10:29

PENCAK SILAT (all finals):

Senior Male Under 45kg final: Prasanna Narendra Bendre (Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 45-8 Prashant (Uttar Pradesh), Bronze: Samyek Vinod Marchande (Maharashtra) and Kartik Patel (Uttarakhand)

Senior Female Under 45kg final: Dolly Leishangthem (Manipur) 13-12 Reena (Chandigarh), Bronze: Metapao (Arunachal Pradesh) and Shijina K (Kerala)

Senior Male Class A 45-50kg final: Jon (Nagaland) 22-15 Ramchandra Deepak Badak (Maharashtra), Bronze: Atta Tayung (Arunachal Pradesh) and Kunal Rathee (Haryana)

Senior Female Class A 45-50kg final: Thounaojam Rita Chanu (Manipur) 18-9 Gaytri Negi (Uttarakhand), Bronze: Tap Menia (Arunachal Pradesh) and Mafi (Haryana)

Senior Male Class B 50-55kg final: Shivam (Delhi) 29-18 Eshubharti (Uttarakhand), Bronze: Tipu Patir (Assam) and Sudhanshu Srivastava (Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu)

Senior Male Class C 55-60kg final: Sajad Ahmad Beigh (Jammu and Kashmir) 9-0 Sohil Gurung (Odisha), Bronze: Likha Oum (Arunachal Pradesh) and Anmol Yadav (Uttar Pradesh)

Senior Female Class B 50-55kg final: Jayashri Kailash Shetye (Maharashtra) 24-8 Hatneinem Khongsai (Nagaland), Bronze: Bamangyape (Arunachal Pradesh) and Khushboo (Delhi)

Senior Female Class C 55-60kg final: Like Kibani (Nagaland) 26-17 Hijam Merina Devi (Manipur), Bronze: Shailja Kamal Vavia (Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu) and Varsha Kumari (Haryana).

SEPAK TAKRAW (all finals):

(Doubles) Men: Final: Haryana 2-0 Goa; Bronze: Telangana, Bihar

Women: Final: Kerala 2-0 Odisha; Bronze: Andhra Pradesh, Delhi

BEACH VOLLEYBALL:

Men's Quarterfinals: Tamil Nadu 2-0 Telangana; Kerala 2-0 Jammu & Kashmir; Puducherry 2-0 Chhattisgarh; Tamil Nadu 2-0 Telangana

Women's quarterfinals: Tamil Nadu 2-0 Telangana; Andhra Pradesh 2-0 Diu; Puducherry 2-0 Tamil Nadu; Kerala 2-1 Kerala

BEACH SOCCER:

Women: Madhya Pradesh b Andhra Pradesh 6-1 in Group B; Men: Maharashtra b Gujarat 6-5 in Group B.

