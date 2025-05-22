Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score Updates: Gujarat Titans are set to go up against Lucknow Super Giants in match 64 of IPL 2025. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is the host of the GT vs LSG match. You can check the Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants match scorecard here. Both teams have very different objectives heading into the GT vs LSG IPL 2025 match. Shubman Gill and his Gujarat Titans side have easily been among the best in IPL 2025 so far and it is not a surprise that they find themselves in the playoffs and at the top of the points table, with nine wins in 12 matches. Consistency with the bat has been one of the biggest highlights for Gujarat Titans, who have witnessed the top-order of Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler come good, big time. A win for the Gujarat Titans will get them closer to a top-two finish. Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch GT vs LSG Indian Premier League T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Scorecard

On the contrary, Lucknow Super Giants find themselves out of the race to make it to the IPL 2025 playoffs. Rishabh Pant has had a terrible season, both as captain and a batter and his performance has been one of the reasons why Lucknow Super Giants lie in seventh spot on the IPL 2025 points table. With just five wins in 12 matches, Lucknow Super Giants will aim at finishing on a high and a good performance against Gujarat Titans will certainly help that cause. Lucknow Super Giants will take confidence from the fact that they beat Gujarat Titans the last time these two teams met in IPL 2025. GT vs LSG IPL 2025, Ahmedabad Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 Squads:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Dasun Shanaka, Gerald Coetzee, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(c & wk), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, William O'Rourke, David Miller, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Manimaran Siddharth, Prince Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Arshin Kulkarni