Indian Premier League 2025 leaders Gujarat Titans will be locking horns with Lucknow Super Giants in the 64th match of the competition. The Titans, being the table-toppers with just two games left in their league phase, including the GT vs LSG IPL 2025 match have already qualified for the playoffs. As Gujarat Titans look to strengthen their hold in the top two, they will host the GT vs LSG IPL 2025 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. But, GT won't be wearing their normal deep blue coloured kit for the Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 match, instead, they will take the field wearing the 'Lavender Jersey'. Wondering why? Read below. Shubman Gill-Sai Sudharsan Funny Memes Go Viral After Duo Help Gujarat Titans Secure Dominant 10-Wicket Victory Over Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025.

Why GT Wears 'Lavender Jersey'?

Gujarat Titans will be wearing Lavender Jersey during the GT vs LSG IPL 2025 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, May 22, 2025, to "continue the fight against cancer", as written on the side's website. Gujarat Titans will don the lavender colour jerseys in support of the cancer survivors, keeping in mind the struggles they need to bear. This is the third consecutive year that Gujarat Titans have taken the initiative to wear Lavender Jersey for an IPL match in support of cancer survivors.

As mentioned on the Gujarat Titans website, the franchise "plans to distribute 30,000 lavender flags and 10,000 lavender jerseys to fans on Thursday to promote early detection and access to quality care for cancer patients. It further aims to promote awareness about cancer prevention, also encourage lifestyle changes and regular screenings for early diagnosis." Rashid Khan Catch Video: Watch Gujarat Titans’ Star’s Excellent Effort To Dismiss Travis Head During GT vs SRH IPL 2025 Match.

Gujarat Titans have two matches left in the league phase including the GT vs LSG IPL 2025 match, where they will be wearing the lavender jerseys. GT are at the top of the table with 18 points, from 12 matches. The side has won nine and lost only three matches.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 22, 2025 07:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).