Kildare (Ireland), Jul 7 (PTI) Indian golfer Diksha Dagar, who made her 11th cut in succession on the line, finished 63rd with a double bogey in a card of 4-over 77 in the final round of the 2025 KPMG Women's Irish Open at Carton House here.

She had rounds of 75-73-73-77 for a 6-over total.

Also Read | Highest Test Match Aggregates for Batter, From Shubman Gill to Wiaan Mulder; Check Full List.

Diksha's teammates Avani Prashanth, Tvesa Malik and Hitaashee Bakshi missed the cut.

Amateur Lottie Woad stormed to a six-shot victory. The English star began the day leading by seven strokes after rounds of 68-67-67 on the first three days of action on the O'Meara Course.

Also Read | Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: A Look at Best Innings by Former Indian Captain As He Turns 44.

A round of 69 (-4) was more than enough to seal a maiden Ladies European Tour (LET) title for the world number one amateur with a score of 21-under-par. She won by six shots as Madalene Sagstrom (68) was second at 15-under.

Woad began her day with a birdie at the second before adding another at the fourth. She made only her second bogey of the week at the fifth hole.

However, the 21-year-old soon bounced back with birdies on the eighth and 13th holes. She made another bogey on the 15th but then rolled in back-to-back birdies on 16 and 17.

Needing just two points to secure her LPGA Tour membership through the LPGA Elite Amateur Pathway (LEAP), Woad is going to remain an amateur until she has accumulated the 20 points required.

Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom ended the week in outright second place on 15-under-par after a final round of 68 (-5).

New Zealand's Amelia Garvey produced an excellent final day, carding a round of 67 (-6) to seal sole third place on 14-under-par.

England's Charley Hull was fourth on 12-under-par with four players two shots further back as Spain's Fatima Fernandez Cano, England's Hannah Screen, Switzerland's Chiara Tamburlini and Australia's Kirsten Rudgeley were all T5 on 10-under.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)