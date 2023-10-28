Riyadh, Oct 28 (PTI) Golfers Gaurika Bishnoi and Diksha Dagar faced contrasting fortunes on the back-nine of the second round but both made the cut at the Aramco Series Riyadh here on Saturday.

Gaurika followed her first-round 72 with 68, while Diksha added 72 to her first round 68. Both are 4-under and tied 44th. The three-round event ends on Sunday.

Gaurika, who added 4-under 68 in the second round, was even par through 10 holes with two birdies and an equal number of bogeys. She then had three birdies in a row, from 11th to 13th, and another one on the 18th.

Diksha, on the other hand, was 2-under through 12 holes before dropping shots on the 13th, 14th and 17th holes. She made up for it in a small way with a birdie on the 18th.

Team Allison Lee, of which Gaurika was a part, finished second, while Team Dagar was 20th. Allison and Gaurika's third partner was Kim Metraux.

In the individual event, Allison continued her extraordinary form as she shot a second straight 11-under round to get to 22-under.

Carlota Ciganda, whose squad won the team event, shot 9-under 63 in the second round after a 7-under 65 on the first day.

Carlota, at 16-under, is six shots behind USA's Allison.

