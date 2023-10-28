Cristiano Ronaldo would certainly be one of the players in focus when Al-Nassr face Al-Feiha in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 on October 28. The Portugal star is having a dream season for Al-Nassr, having scored 14 goals so far in 13 appearances across competitions, to go with his seven assists. As a matter of fact, he is entering this contest on the back of a brace against Al-Duhail, which helped Al-Nassr come out on top in an AFC Champions League match. His strikes in the 61st and 81st minutes helped his team maintain a 100% win record in the competition. Fans have started to feel that this is the Ronaldo of old. But will he be playing the Al-Feiha vs Al-Nassr match? ‘Special Night in Riyadh’ Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Al-Nassr Beat Al-Duhail 4-3 in AFC Champions League 2023-24 Match (See Post).

Al-Nassr have had a very memorable campaign so far and are yet to lose since suffering a 0-2 defeat to Al-Ettifaq on August 14. They are currently fourth on the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 points table with 22 points from 10 matches and a win in this contest can elevate them straight to the second spot.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play today in Al-Feiha vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2023-24 fixture?

Cristiano Ronaldo in all likelihood, will play this match. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been in red-hot form and he would like to keep that going in this contest. Ronaldo is currently the top-scorer of the Saudi Pro League with 11 goals to his name, three more than second-placed Aleksandar Mitrovic. Al-Nassr would rely a lot on him to get past their opposition in the Saudi Pro League. Ronaldo has trained hard with his teammates ahead of this clash and unless there's a late development or injury, he will feature in the Al-Nassr starting XI.

