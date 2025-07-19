New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Since its beginning in 2014, the Indian Super League (ISL) has seen a steady rise in local talent. While the league has brought in big stars from around the world, it's the Indian players who have truly shaped the league's identity over the years. They have shown grit, determination, and a growing sense of pride throughout the decade.

According to official website of the ISL, an ever-reliable figure between the sticks, Vishal Kaith has quietly built a reputation as one of the most consistent goalkeepers in the League.

He has nearly 150 appearances to his name with stints at FC Pune City, Chennaiyin FC, and now Mohun Bagan Super Giant. He has played a key role at every club, steadily growing in stature season after season.

Known for his sharp reflexes, command of the box, and calm presence under pressure. Kaith has been a crucial part of MBSG's recent dominance, winning the Golden Glove twice and helping the Mariners to four ISL trophies in the last three seasons. He has 54 clean sheets, the most in league history and his influence from the back makes him a deserving pick in this all-time ISL Indian XI, ahead of Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Amrinder Singh.

From the inaugural season to this day, Pritam Kotal has been a constant presence in the ISL. He started his journey with FC Pune City in 2014 and has since grown into one of Indian football's most dependable defenders. Whether playing as a right-back or slotting in at centre-back, Kotal has adapted to every challenge thrown at him, under different managers, systems, and roles.

With over 180 appearances, silverware with ATK FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant, and a reputation for sheer professionalism, Kotal has built a career on consistency and commitment. His defensive discipline, work rate, and quiet leadership make him stand out. Seriton Fernandes is another shout for the right-back position, but Kotal's all-round impact gives him the edge.

From scoring the winning goal in the ISL 2018-19 final to delivering tireless shifts at both right-back and centre-back, Rahul Bheke has done it all. His versatility, big-match temperament, and consistent performances make him one of the most valuable Indian players in ISL history.

He has represented four different clubs in the league, with his most prominent stints coming at Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC, where he has won silverware with both.

Now 34, Bheke has made 176 ISL appearances, been involved in 57 clean sheets, and also chipped in with 10 goals and six assists, impressive numbers for a defender.

While players like Chinglensana Singh and Anwar Ali are flourishing in their own right and showing immense potential, it's Bheke's longevity, experience, and impact over time that give him the nod in our all-time XI.

If there's one name that's become synonymous with Indian defending in the ISL, it's Sandesh Jhingan. Ever since winning the Emerging Player of the Season award with Kerala Blasters FC in 2014, he's been a constant presence in the league, bringing fire, fight, and leadership to every team he's played for.

Known for his fearless tackling, aerial dominance, and vocal presence at the back, Jhingan is a defender who wears his heart on his sleeve. With over 150 ISL appearances, he's faced serious injuries along the way, but true to his warrior spirit, he's always fought his way back into form.

Whether in Yellow, Blue, Green-Maroon, or now Orange with FC Goa, Jhingan has led from the front.

Was there ever any doubt about who takes the left-back slot? Not really. Subhasish Bose is the clear pick, and there's little debate around it. While Mandar Rao Dessai did enjoy a remarkable spell after transitioning into a left-back later in his career, it's Bose's consistency, defensive solidity, and big-match presence that make him the standout choice.

Bose began his ISL journey with Bengaluru FC, had a stint with Mumbai City FC, and then returned to his hometown to join Mohun Bagan Super Giant, where he has grown from strength to strength. Now the captain of the Mariners, he played a crucial role in leading them to a historic ISL double.

Whether defending deep or overlapping on the flanks, Bose remains one of the most complete full-backs in ISL history, and in recent seasons, he has also added goals to his game.

Jerry Lalrinzuala and Narayan Das also deserve a mention for their consistent contributions at left-back over the years.

Still only 24, Apuia has already racked up 113 ISL appearances. The signs he has shown so far have firmly stamped his authority as one of the most composed Indian midfielders of the ISL era, giving him the edge over seasoned names like Lenny Rodrigues, Pronay Halder and Rowllin Borges.

Calm on the ball, intelligent off it, and fearless in possession, Apuia brings a level of maturity that belies his age. He broke through at NorthEast United FC but truly came into his own after a big move to Mumbai City FC, where he quickly became a midfield mainstay.

After a successful stint with the Islanders, Apuia joined Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan Super Giant last season and seamlessly replicated that same form to guide the Mariners to a historic ISL double.

Anirudh Thapa's rise through Chennaiyin FC over seven seasons saw him develop into one of the most complete midfielders the ISL has produced. From a promising youngster to becoming the club's leader, Thapa grew into a central figure for the Marina Machans before making a big move to Mohun Bagan Super Giant in 2023.

His ability to transition from defence to attack has been a defining trait. Thapa combines tireless energy with smart positioning and a knack for picking the right passes through tight spaces. He played a crucial role in Chennaiyin FC's ISL Cup triumph in the 2017-18 season and has since replicated that same influence at MBSG, helping them win three trophies across two ISL campaigns.

What sets Thapa apart is his perfect balance of work rate and creativity, qualities that give him the edge over other strong midfielders like Suresh Singh Wangjam, who has also been a consistent performer for Bengaluru FC since his debut.

Few Indian wingers have lit up the ISL quite like Lallianzuala Chhangte. His pace, directness, and growing maturity on the pitch have made him an undisputed pick on the right flank, edging out strong names like Manvir Singh and Udanta Singh.

Chhangte's ISL journey began with NorthEast United FC, though he made just a single appearance before moving to Delhi Dynamos FC. There, he began turning heads with his quick feet, ability to glide past defenders in tight spaces, and an instinct for the goal. After a spell at Chennaiyin FC, where inconsistency crept in towards the end, Chhangte found his best form after joining Mumbai City FC.

At the Islanders, he didn't just improve, he exploded. In the 2022-23 season, he racked up 10 goals and six assists, won the Golden Ball, and played a starring role in Mumbai City FC's League Shield-winning campaign. He followed it up with another strong season, helping the club lift the ISL Cup. Now, as the captain of Mumbai City FC, Chhangte has become more than just a winger; he's become a leader.

Brandon Fernandes has been the creative spark in midfield for nearly a decade. No player has created more chances (279) in the ISL than him. For eight seasons, he was FC Goa's go-to man, whether it was sublime through balls, pinpoint set-pieces, or effortless link-up play, Brandon was at the heart of everything.

Injuries may have disrupted his rhythm at times, but on his day, Brandon remained unplayable -- one of the finest Indian players when it came to vision, switching play, and unlocking defences.

After eight memorable years at his local club, FC Goa, he switched to Mumbai City FC last season. With 134 appearances, 11 goals, and 27 assists to his name, Brandon's impact on the ISL as its premier Indian playmaker is undeniable, which is why he gets the nod ahead of Sahal Abdul Samad.

A two-time ISL Shield and two-time ISL Cup winner, Bipin Singh's journey in the league has been one of patience, persistence, and big moments. He truly flourished after making the switch from ATK FC to Mumbai City FC, where he evolved into one of the most dangerous Indian wingers in the ISL.

His defining moment came in the 2020-21 ISL final, when he scored the match-winning goal in the 90th minute to secure Mumbai City FC's first-ever ISL Cup. Since then, Bipin has grown in confidence and consistency, regularly contributing with goals, assists, and relentless attacking runs down the left flank.

He played a key role in both of Mumbai City FC's League Shield triumphs and, remarkably, scored again in the 2023-24 ISL Cup final, helping the Islanders beat Mohun Bagan Super Giant 3-1 to lift the trophy once more.

With over 140 ISL appearances, 27 goals, and 12 assists, Bipin has become a constant threat in the final third, capable of producing big moments when it matters most.

There was never any question about who would lead the line. Sunil Chhetri is not just the all-time leading goalscorer in ISL history -- he's the heartbeat of Indian football.

After two early seasons with Mumbai City FC, Chhetri truly became the face of Bengaluru FC when they joined the ISL in 2017. Since then, he has delivered season after season, whether through goals, assists, or sheer leadership. With over 180 ISL appearances, 75 goals, 13 assists, countless clutch moments, and an unshakable work ethic even in his 40s, he remains a symbol of professionalism and consistency.

Chhetri's ability to drop deep, combine with midfielders, and still arrive in the box at the right time makes him the perfect fit to lead our all-time Indian XI. (ANI)

