Dubai [UAE], October 25 (ANI): Pakistan skipper Babar Azam does not want his team to get over-excited just because they managed to defeat India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup as their prime focus remains to win the entire tournament and take the trophy home.

Mohammad Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam put on a remarkable show on Sunday as Pakistan thrashed India by 10 wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

"Look guys, this win was not a result of any individual performance. We gave a complete team performance and we do not have to let go of this. This is just a start, enjoy it, but do not get over-excited after beating India. We need to look ahead and our focus is to win the T20 World Cup. We will never be relaxed, just look to give your 100 per cent. Do not get over-excited," said Azam while addressing the Pakistan cricket team, in a video shared by the official Twitter handle of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

"We have a habit of being inconsistent, but please do not do this. We have to change this and it will hopefully. Well done boys for the win against India," he added.

Rizwan (79*) and Babar (68*) didn't give any chance to India bowlers to come on top as the two batsmen dominated the proceedings. Pakistan chased down the target of 152 without losing a wicket as India looked clueless in their opening match.

This is the first time that India has lost a T20I by ten wickets. Coincidentally, this is also the first time that Pakistan has won a T20I by ten wickets. Shaheen Afridi was adjudged as Player of the Game after a three-wicket haul.

India will next square off against New Zealand on Sunday, October 31 while Pakistan will take on New Zealand on Tuesday, October 26. (ANI)

