Pakistan registered an impressive ten-wicket win over India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. This was Pakistan’s first win over India in any format World Cup. Pakistan captain Babar Azam termed the victory as a team effort and during the post-match presentation presenter Bazid Khan used the word ‘kufr’ which has led to some sort of uproar on Twitter. Bazid was heard saying ‘lekin kufr tou toot gaya’ during the presentation ceremony and some of the Twitter users believe that word ‘kufr’ is a “religious hate slur” while some don’t agree with it. IND vs PAK Stat Highlights Of T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan Register First Win Over India At Twenty-20 WC.

Kufr, in fact, has many meanings to it. When talking in Arabic, the word does have religious meaning attached to it but in Urdu one of the meanings of Kufr is disbelief. It could have been a possibility that Bazid Khan was referring to Pakistan team's disbelief to beat India at World Cup has been finally broken. Virat Kohli Interacts With Mohammad Rizwan Following Pakistan’s 10-Wicket Win Over India, PCB Terms it Spirit of Cricket (See Photo).

Here’s the clip from Ind vs Pak post match presentation

Here are some of the divided reactions

Meanwhile this gem from @ICC approved TV Channels & Jihadi commentators - dutifully paid dues by @BCCI & @JayShah “𝗞𝘂𝗳𝗳𝗮𝗿 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗼𝗼𝘁 𝗴𝗮𝘆𝗮” (the infidel was destroyed). Jihadi Babur “yeh allah ka shukkar hai” (this is the blessings of Allah) 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 https://t.co/seO9gp50bR pic.twitter.com/qaO49ULCA4 — Abhijit Iyer-Mitra (@Iyervval) October 24, 2021

I think he meant they broke the jinx, no? — Siddharth Yadav (@siddharthy88) October 24, 2021

That reporter said "kufr to toot gya" It is an Urdu phrase which means someone got rid of their habitual thing, oh bhai jo hm har bar haar jaty thy is baar nhi haary stop embarrassing yourselves https://t.co/fwJQidhFkv — zoha. 🇵🇰 (@anything4sajal) October 24, 2021

This is so embarrassing 💀 kufr means obstacle. It’s Urdu idiom 😂 https://t.co/bConnkB4Gj — ع (@PyaasiChudail69) October 24, 2021

Kufr is from kafir and kafir is who? — Librandu KMKB (@yogi4pmindia) October 24, 2021

Yeh Aik Urdu mahavra hai Kufr toot gaya means “obstinacy to end” An end to the obstacles…the obstacles our team went through put in hard effort https://t.co/XJcDFcjlMt — Reman Awn 🤍🥀 (@AwnReman) October 24, 2021

Set a target of 152 runs, Pakistan reached it in 17.5 overs with Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan scoring 68 and 79 runs respectively. Both the openers remained unbeaten to help Pakistan register a historic win. Fast-bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi was adjudged man of the match for is 3/31 as he accounted for India top-order comprising of Rohit Shama, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli.

