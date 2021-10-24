Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets in the Group 2 fixture of the Super 12 to kick-off their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign with a sensational win. The Babar Azam-led side produced a complete display on the night in Dubai as they registered their first win over their arch-rivals in World T20s in an emphatic fashion. Meanwhile, here are some stats from the IND vs PAK, T20 WC 2021 clash. India vs Pakistan Highlights Of T20 WC Clash.

After being asked to chase first, India got off to a poor start and were reduced to 31/3 at one stage. However, a partnership between Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant steadied the Indian innings and with the skipper scoring a gutsy century, the inaugural champions managed to post a competitive score. However. Pakistan had no issues while chasing as Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam gave them a sensational start, taking their team over the line unscathed. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table, Super 12.

# Pakistan defeated India for the first time in a T20 World Cup match

# This was the first time Pakistan won a T20I game by 10 wickets

# Babar Azam-Mohammad Rizwan (151) registered the highest partnership for Pakistan against India in T20Is

# Shaheen Afridi bowled to Virat Kohli for the first time

# Virat Kohli has scored three fifties against Pakistan in four T20 World Cup matches

# Virat Kohli was dismissed against Pakistan for the first time in T20 World Cups

Both teams will now turn their attention towards their next fixtures. Pakistan will take on New Zealand as they look to continue their winning start, meanwhile, India face the same opponents a few days later as they aim to bounce back.

