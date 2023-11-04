Barcelona (Spain), Nov 4 (AP) Ukraine striker Artem Dovbyk scored a goal and set up two more to lead Girona to a 4-2 victory at Osasuna and reclaim the lead in the La Liga on Saturday.

Girona continued to surpass expectations with its convincing win in Pamplona after roaring ahead in a game in which it trailed 2-1 in the second half. Michel Sánchez's side has 10 wins in 12 rounds, and its only loss was against Real Madrid.

Madrid is three points behind Girona before hosting Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

Girona went ahead in the 16th minute through Iván Martín after Dovbyk set him free to cap a counterattack.

Osasuna striker Ante Budimir pulled the hosts level in the 25th before adding a second goal with a header in the 55th.

Dovbyk then took charge, heading in to make it 2-2 in the 71st after finishing off a long team buildup. It was his sixth goal since joining Girona this season.

Artem set up fellow countryman Viktor Tsygankov to help put Girona ahead in the 80th. Aleix García volleyed in the fourth goal from just inside the area in the 90th to quash any hope of a late equalizer by Osasuna.

“We are proud of this win. It sums up what this team represents,” Girona defender Éric García said. “When they went up 2-1, we could have dropped our heads. We deserved this win. Our second half was superb.”

Barcelona, in fourth place, hosts fifth-placed Real Sociedad later. (AP)

