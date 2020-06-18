Sports News | ECB Confirms Training Plans for Women's Team

London [UK], June 18 (ANI): The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday announced that 24 women cricketers will return to individual training from June 22.

This announcement has boosted the hopes of going ahead with tri-series, involving India and South Africa in September.

The players will return across six venues, initially training on their own before progressing to small group training.

Squads for specific formats will be named in due course, subject to confirmation of the proposed series.

The training group is as follows: Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Katie George, Sarah Glenn, Kirstie Gordon, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Bryony Smith, Linsey Smith, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt.

"We remain hopeful of playing cricket this summer and it's exciting for this group of players to be able to return to training. We've had great support from the First-Class counties with the use of their venues, and we're grateful to them for that, and hopefully, this is one step closer towards England Women returning to the field this summer," Jonathan Finch, Director, England Women's Cricket said in an official statement.

Their training sessions will take place under the same medical guidelines and bio-secure conditions that have been in place for England Men's squad.

The 24 players will train across six different venues: National Performance Centre, Loughborough; Emerald Headingley, Yorkshire; The Kia Oval, London; Bristol County Ground, Bristol; Chester Boughton Hall CC, Lancashire; and the 1st Central County Ground, Hove. (ANI)

