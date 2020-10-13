Manchester [UK], October 13 (ANI): Edinson Cavani is all set to miss Manchester United's clash against Newcastle United as the player is under self-isolation.

Apart from Cavani, Manchester United will also be without Anthony Martial during the club's next Premier League match.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive For COVID-19, Set To Miss UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Clash Against Sweden, Fans Wish For Juventus Star’s Speedy Recovery.

The club said Cavani, who joined Manchester United earlier this month, is being forced to self-isolate due to the COVID-19 guidelines, following his arrival into the country from France. The Uruguay international will be free to play against his former club Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, though, "if deemed fit and ready for action".

Whereas, Martial, although away representing France at the moment, must start a three-match domestic suspension following his red card during the defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford. In addition to the Magpies encounter, he will also sit out during the home games with Chelsea and Arsenal.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Tests COVID-19 Positive! Portuguese FA Breaks The News About Juventus Forward Testing Positive For For Coronavirus.

Manchester United suffered a massive 6-1 defeat at the hands of Tottenham in their previous game in the Premier League. The club will take on Newcastle United on October 18. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)