Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for coronavirus and will now self-isolate before returning back to footballing action. The 35-year-old was currently on international duty with Portugal but has left the squad and will be in mandatory quarantine. The five-time Ballon d’Or is expected to be in isolation at least until October 23, 2020. Cristiano Ronaldo Tests COVID-19 Positive! Portuguese FA Breaks The News About Juventus Forward Testing Positive For For Coronavirus.

Portuguese FA on October 13, 2020 (Tuesday) confirmed that their skipper has tested positive for CIVID-19 and has left the squad to be in mandatory self-isolation. According to the Football Federation, the 35-year-old is on good health and showed no signs of the virus. The FA further added that no other player was tested positive.

The Juventus star will miss the game against Sweden on Wednesday as he has left the Portugal national team. The 35-year-old will be in quarantine for at least 10 days, so he is expected to be back for the clash against Barcelona on October 28 but first has to test negative. Fans took to social media to wish the Juventus star a speedy recovery.

Get Well Soon!

Cristiano Ronaldo just tested positive to the corona virus! Goats 🐐 ain't immuned afterall 😪💔 pic.twitter.com/yM2AXHrMd3 — Vicky too much Grace 🥺 💙 #EndSARS (@VickyShegzy) October 13, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo getting ready to fight off COVID-19 after testing positive pic.twitter.com/u3HGyIBwS3 — Mentality Monsters (@parkthebus8989) October 13, 2020

Two international breaks within the first month of this season always lacked a degree of common sense. Get better soon @Cristiano 💪 pic.twitter.com/il8cXW2BZq — Adriano Del Monte (@adriandelmonte) October 13, 2020

Gary Lineker

News in that @Cristiano has tested positive for Coronavirus. I’m sure he’ll see it off as comfortably as he does defenders. 🤞🏻 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 13, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo is not the first player from Juventus to have tested positive for the virus as earlier forward Paulo Dybala was also tested positive which led him to miss few games at the end of last season. Blaise Matuidi was another players from Juventus squad last season to test positive for the virus.

