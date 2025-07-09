New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) India's ultra-endurance cyclist John Gwite has set a national record at the Race Around Poland (RAP) -- one of the world's most demanding events -- in under 10 days.

Gwite finished the 3,600 km course in 237 hours (9 days, 21 hours) to better the previous Indian record of 274 hours. Over 60 international ultra-cyclists competed in the event.

Also Read | F1 2025: Red Bull Sack Formula One Team Principal Christian Horner.

The race runs around Poland's perimeter with an elevation gain of over 31,000m. The participants competed solo and unsupported. There were no team cars and no external aid.

The RAP is recognized as one of Europe's most difficult ultra-endurance cycling events and a qualifier for the Race Across America.

Also Read | Chris Gayle Slams Wiaan Mulder for Not Breaking Brian Lara's Record, Says 'You've Blown It Big Time, That Doesn't Happen Often' (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)