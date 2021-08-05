Nottingham [UK], August 5 (ANI): Rohit Sharma once again was not able to capitalise on a good start as India lost one wicket against England in the first session on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test here at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Thursday.

At lunch break on Day 2, India's score reads 97/1 with KL Rahul unbeaten on 48 at the crease. The visitors still trail by 86 runs.

Resuming Day 2 at 21/0, India openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul played cautiously and the duo saw off the first hour without a single hiccup. Both batsmen were looking set to make the English bowlers toil on the park.

Both batsmen mixed caution with aggression and they were about to see out the first session, but Rohit (36) went for a hook shot off the bowling of Ollie Robinson, but he ended up giving a simple catch to Sam Curran.

On Day 1, Jasprit Bumrah scalped four while Mohammed Shami took three as India bundled out England for 183.

Brief Scores: England 183 all out; India 97/1 (KL Rahul 48*, Rohit Sharma 36, Ollie Robinson 1-19). (ANI)

