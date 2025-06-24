Leeds, Jun 24 (PTI) Ben Duckett top-scored with 149 as England beat India by five wickets in the first Test of the five-match series for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy here on Tuesday.

Resuming at 21 for no loss on the fifth and final day, England remained unscathed in the first session and even as India fought back with four wickets in the second, they remained ahead in the chase.

Chasing 371 for the win, the hosts reached 373 for 5 from 82 overs.

Joe Root (53 not out) and Jamie Smith (44 not out) took England over the line with an unbeaten 71-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

The second Test will be played from July 2-6 at Birmingham.

Brief Scores: India 471 & 364 lost to England 465 & 373/5 in 82 overs (Zak Crawley 65, Ben Duckett 149, Joe Root 53 not out, Ben Stokes 33, Jamie Smith 44 not out; Prasidh Krishna 2/92, Shardul Thakur 2/51) by 5 wickets.

