London, Jun 2 (AP) England's Test cricket team enjoyed a sensational start to its new era on Thursday after ripping through New Zealand's lineup to reduce the visitors to 39-6 at lunch in the first Test.

England pacer Matthew Potts took three wickets on his debut.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss at Lord's and chose to bat first. That worked out fine in the end for Ben Stokes, England's recently appointed captain, who said he would also have batted first.

At one stage the Kiwis were 12-4 after key batter Williamson was caught behind off Potts. The 23-year-old Potts is making his international debut in any format for England. He has 3-8 from eight overs.

James Anderson, 39, and Stuart Broad, 35 — the most prolific wicket-takers in English test history — showed they can still perform effectively at the highest level after being dropped for the recent tour of the West Indies.

Anderson (2-5), Broad (1-24) and Potts have equally shared the 24 overs so far. Colin de Grandhomme (3 not out), and Kyle Jamieson, who is yet to score, are at the crease. Tom Blundell (14) and Daryl Mitchell (13) are the only batters to have reached double figures. They were both bowled by Potts.

Lancashire spinner Matthew Parkinson was confirmed as Jack Leach's concussion replacement after the spinner was injured while fielding in the only setback for the hosts in a remarkable session.

New Zealand, the reigning world test champion, is taking on an opponent now coached by Brendon McCullum, one of the Black Caps' great players.

Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel, who is one of only three players to have taken 10 wickets in a Test innings, was included in the New Zealand team. Pacer Trent Boult also starts, despite only arriving in London on Monday.

New Zealand beat England when the teams last met in a test series in England last year, prior to New Zealand's win over India in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship.

England is on a run of just one win in its last 17 Tests. AP

