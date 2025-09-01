London [UK], September 1 (ANI): Sonny Baker is set to make his England Men's debut as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Monday their playing XI for the first ODI of the upcoming series against South Africa at Headingley on Tuesday, September 2.

The Hampshire bowler has impressed for his county, for England Lions and with Manchester Originals in The Hundred in recent months, earning him a place in his first international squad, as per the ECB official website.

He joins Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse in the bowling lineup, as well as spinner Adil Rashid, on his home ground. Archer returns to ODI cricket for the first time since the Champions Trophy match against South Africa in Karachi back in March.

Baker, after his call-up to the England white-ball sides, secured a hat-trick for Manchester Originals during The Hundred clash against Northern Superchargers, joining the elite company of Sam Curran, Imran Tahir and Tymal Mills.

England will feature in three ODIs and as many T20Is against the Proteas starting September 2 in Headingley. The home series will be followed by a three-match contest against Ireland in Malahide from September 17.

England XI for 1st ODI: 1. Jamie Smith, 2. Ben Duckett, 3. Joe Root, 4. Harry Brook (capt), 5. Jos Buttler (wk), 6. Jacob Bethell, 7. Will Jacks, 8. Brydon Carse, 9. Jofra Archer, 10. Adil Rashid, 11. Sonny Baker.

England ODI squad to face South Africa: Harry Brook (capt), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jamie Smith.

England T20I squad to face South Africa: Harry Brook (capt), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Luke Wood. (ANI)

