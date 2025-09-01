UAE National Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: The UAE T20 Tri-Series 2025 has commenced and in the third match of the competition, Afghanistan will clash with hosts UAE. Till now, the UAE T20I Tri-Series has seen two matches and both the games have been won Pakistan so far. Pakistan seem to be a dominant side in the competition under new coach Mike Hesson and they are now favourites to play in the final which will take place on September 07. Afghanistan and UAE both have lost their opening games and to stay alive in the race for the final, the will have to win this encounter which will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Mohammad Haris Breaks His Bat by Smashing It on the Ground in Frustration After His Dismissal During PAK vs UAE Tri-Series 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Afghanistan faultered with their bowling in the first match. Noor Ahmad was rested but although Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman performed well, the seamers went for plenty and eventually Pakistan went on to set a big total. They will have to re-asses their bowling attack for the conditions in Sharjah and the middle order batters have to step up when the opening combination of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran fail. There are multiple facets where they need improvement. UAE on the other hand, produced a competitive performance against Pakistan. They will rely on Asif Khan, Alishan Sharafu and Mohammad Waseem with the bat to put up competitive scores. Junaid Siddiqui and Jawadullah remain their strengths in bowling.

UAE vs Afghanistan UAE Tri-Series 2025 Details

Match UAE vs Afghanistan Date Monday, September 1 Time 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah Live Streaming and Telecast Details Eurosport (Live Telecast), FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is UAE vs Afghanistan UAE Tri-Series Match? Know the Date, Time and Venue

In the third match of the UAE Tri-Series hosts UAE will cross swords with Afghanistan on Monday, September 1. The UAE vs AFG match will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The UAE vs AFG 2025 match has a scheduled start time of 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sea of Cricket Fans Gather in Kabul To Watch Pakistan vs Afghanistan UAE Tri-Series 2025 Match on Big Screen (See Pics and Video).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of UAE vs Afghanistan UAE Tri-Series 2025?

Eurosport is the official broadcast partner in India for the UAE Tri-Series. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch UAE vs Afghanistan match live telecast on the Eurosport channel in the TV. For the UAE vs AFG Tri-Series match live streaming, online viewing option, read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of UAE vs Afghanistan UAE Tri-Series 2025?

FanCode has the streaming rights to the UAE Tri-Series. Fans in India can watch the UAE vs PAK UAE Tri-Series match live streaming on the FanCode app and website. But for that, fans would require either a match pass or a tour pass. Afghanistan are a stronger and more experienced side and are likely to secure a victory here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 01, 2025 05:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).