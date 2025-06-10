Dubai [UAE], June 10 (ANI): England's wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones continued her rise in the recent ICC Women's Rankings update, as per the official website of the ICC.

Jones, who rose three spots to seventh in the ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings after a sensational hundred in the opening ODI of the three-game series against West Indies, continued her upward rise on the back of another hundred.

Her 129 from 98 in the second ODI against the Maroon Warriors helped her enter the top five places in the Women's ODI Batting Rankings. She now sits in the fourth spot with 689 Rating Points. Laura Wolvaardt, Smriti Mandhana, and Nat Sciver-Brunt occupy the top three spots.

Courtesy of Jones' brilliance, England went on an unbeaten run in the ODI series that followed the T20Is against West Indies, which they also won 3-0.

The experienced Kate Cross was another protagonist in England's win, and finished with three scalps in the series, including an economical 1/15 in the final ODI. She wins eighth place in the ICC Women's ODI Bowling Rankings.

With the upcoming India tour, Jones, Cross and other England players have an opportunity to improve their positions in the Women's Rankings. (ANI)

