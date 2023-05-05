London [UK], May 5 (ANI): England's right-arm seamer Katherine Sciver-Brunt on Friday announced her retirement from international cricket.

The right-arm seamer, who made her England debut in 2004, played 267 times for her country. Katherine retires as one of the prolific wicket-taker in women's cricket, taking 335 wickets across all formats. Her record in the shortest format compliments a fine ODI career, having taken 170 wickets at an average of 24, placing her fifth of all time.

In that time Sciver-Brunt has won three World Cups and four Ashes series and topped the wicket-taking charts for England Women in both IT20 and ODI cricket.

"Well here I am, 19 years later, at the end of my international journey. I thought I'd never be able to reach this decision but I have and it's been the hardest one of my life. I never had any dreams or aspirations to do what I've done, I only ever wished to make my family proud of me. And what I've achieved has gone way beyond that," Sciver-Brunt said in an official statement released by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

"I have so much to be thankful for, cricket has given me a purpose, a sense of belonging, security, many golden memories and best friends that will last a lifetime. Of the trophies and titles I could have wished to achieve, I have reached them all, but my greatest achievement is the happiness that I have found in Nat," she added,

"It has been a huge honour representing England for so long and I'd like to thank all of the England cricket family past and present for making my time a special one. The supporters - you are awesome, without you we wouldn't be able to do what it is that we love and the atmosphere you guys create is irreplaceable," said the right-arm seamer.

"The biggest thanks I have though goes to my family, they are my biggest fans and greatest support without which I wouldn't have made this journey at all," she said.

"Katherine has done so much for the game of cricket and for women's cricket in particular. She has been an unbelievable role-model, giving us everything she has for nearly 20 years. When cricketers retire, we rightly celebrate their skill, their runs and wickets, their records and accolades. But what Katherine has given the game of cricket extends far beyond those things. Her most powerful impact has been through her human qualities - through her passion to take our sport forward, her care for her teammates, her desire to always come back better and stronger despite significant injury setbacks," Deputy Chief Executive Officer and England Women's Managing Director Clare Connor, also Sciver-Brunt's first England captain, said.

"Through the time she has spent with fans, signing autographs, having her photograph taken with so many girls and boys who have been inspired by her. Many of those children will have watched Katherine play over the years and will have been inspired to start playing themselves. That's an incredibly powerful legacy of which she should be so proud," Connor added.

Sciver-Brunt, who has already announced her retirement from regional cricket, will continue to play in The Hundred. (ANI)

