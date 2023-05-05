Chennai Super Kings (CSK) get ready to host Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number 49 of the Indian Premier League at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 6, 2023, Saturday. Before the match between Chennai and Mumbai gets underway, let us look at how the two teams stand right now after playing a few games. IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Mayank Agarwal Completes 2500 Runs.

Chennai Super Kings’ 2023 IPL season is right on track after having registered five wins out of the 10 games and they are sitting in the third place with 11 points. Despite suffering two back-to-back losses in their previous two games, the MS Dhoni-led side looks well on course to reach the playoffs stage of this year’s IPL. Their last match was cancelled due to rain and the team received a point from it. Bowling first, Chennai bowlers performed well with the ball with their specialist spinner, Moeen Ali (2-fer) coming good as they managed to restrict Lucknow Super Giants to a mere total of 125. Before Chennai could come out to bat to chase the target, rain had intervened and the match got called off.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, are slowly getting back on track after a disastrous start to their campaign. After a two-match losing streak, the Rohit-Sharma team has managed to turn their campaign around and get back to winning ways. The five-time IPL winners recently defeated Punjab Kings in their last outing to secure their fifth win of the season. The match between Punjab and Mumbai saw Punjab batting first and posting a challenging total of 214 on account of batters Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma's wonderful knocks. In pursuit of 215, Mumbai lost a few wickets but still managed to chase down the target with aggressive knocks from Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav.

Ahead of the all-important clash between Chennai and Mumbai, cricket fans and pundits from all across the world started making their own predictions on who will be the winner for the IPL 2023 match between CSK and MI, with search engine Giant, Google, also making its opinion. And, according to Google’s prediction, the ultimate winner for the IPL 2023 game between Chennai and Mumbai is Chennai.

Google Win Probability for 2023 IPL game between CSK and MI. (Source: Google)

As per Google’s Win Percentage, the Chennai Super Kings side are the favourites with 53% winning chance and it is also justified, given the team’s form and performance, and, that the Yellow Army has beaten Mumbai earlier this season. The prediction further states that Mumbai have got 47% chance of winning the match, stating that the upcoming match might be a close encounter. It is a close prediction and considering the depth of both teams, we can expect the contest to be a close encounter. However, there is also possibility that Mumbai may also pull off a win against Chennai, provided if Mumbai put up their best performance.

