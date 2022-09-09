London [UK], September 9 (ANI): England's star all-rounder Nat Sciver has pulled out of the T20I and ODI series against India to manage her mental health and well-being.

Sciver, who was named as captain for the series in the absence of Heather Knight, cited "emotional fatigue" as a reason for her withdrawal.

Also Read | Virat Kohli's 71st International Hundred: 5 Records Scripted by the Indian Batting Star.

Amy Jones will captain the team in her absence.

"I've played a lot of cricket over the last nine months and I am very emotionally fatigued," ICC quoted Sciver as saying.

Also Read | Is Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Cricket Match Free Live Streaming Online Available or Not?.

"Elite sport demands a lot and for the moment I'm not able to perform without compromising my own wellbeing, so I need to take some time away from cricket in order to focus on myself. It's the right decision for me and it's the right decision for the team," she added.

Director of England Women's Cricket Jonathan Finch said: "We fully support Nat and her decision to step away from this series. Cricket is important, but it is wholly insignificant in the context of an individual's health and happiness.

"The welfare of our players and staff is always our number one priority and we will support Nat throughout this period," he added.

England Women's cricket on Tuesday announced a 14-member squad for the international T20 series against India which gets underway in Durham on September 10.

There are two differences between this squad and the one that competed in the Commonwealth Games. Heather Knight is still recovering from a hip injury, and Katherine Brunt, England's leading IT20 wicket-taker, will skip the series to focus on rest and recovery.

Lauren Bell, who wins her maiden IT20 call-up, replaces Katherine Brunt in the squad.

The squad for the team is as follows: Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Bryony Smith, Issy Wong, and Danni Wyatt.

India will play three T20Is and three ODIs in England starting September 10, 2022. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)