Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 27 (ANI): India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has said that he is enjoying the responsibility of batting at No.5 in T20Is against Sri Lanka.

Shreyas Iyer smashed a stylish fifty before Jadeja slammed 45 in 18 balls to help India defeat Sri Lanka in the second T20I by seven wickets on Saturday.

"I would like to thank Rohit because he trusts me and believes me that I can go out there and score runs for my team. Whenever I get an opportunity in the future, I'll try to give my best for the team and I will play according to the situation," said Jadeja during a virtual press conference.

"I am feeling better, I am confident and I am good to go. I am glad that I played a good innings for my team. Hopefully, I continue in the same in the coming games," he added.

With this win, India also sealed the two-match T20I series (2-0) with a game to go. The third T20I between both sides will be played on Sunday.

"I am enjoying batting at No.5, I can take my time and pace innings accordingly. I have been enjoying my batting. I was looking to time the ball because it was coming on nicely onto the bat. Wicket was good so Shreyas and I were looking to batting till the end," said Jadeja.

"Wicket was so good, the ball was coming on nicely and I was just looking to time the ball. I was not trying too hard, was just looking to play normal cricketing shots. Shreyas has been batting really well, I was enjoying with him," he added.

Talking about Sanju Samson's knock, Jadeja said: "He played brilliantly. When you play after a long time and score runs, you feel confident. Hopefully, he continues in the upcoming games."

Chasing 184, India got off to a bad start as the side lost skipper Rohit Sharma in the first over. Dushmantha Chameera removed Rohit as the batter edged the ball onto the stumps. Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer stitched a 35-run stand but Lahiru Kumara removed the batter in the sixth over. Shreyas and Sanju Samson then carried the innings and accelerated at the right time to get close to the target.

Samson got out in the 13th over as Binura Fernando grabbed a one-handed catch to reduced India to 128/3. However, Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer (74) took India home with an easy win over Sri Lanka in the second T20I. Jadeja and Shreyas stitched an important 58-run stand in 25 balls. (ANI)

