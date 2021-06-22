London [UK], June 22 (ANI): England duo Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount are currently isolating themselves as a precautionary measure ahead of the upcoming Euro 2020 clash against the Czech Republic.

The duo has gone into isolation as they came in close contact with Scotland's Billy Gilmour, who tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

England and Scotland played against each other on Friday and the Group D clash had ended as a goalless draw.

"As a precaution at this time and in consultation with Public Health England, Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount are isolating after interaction with Scotland player Billy Gilmour at Friday's match," England FA said in an official statement.

"The pair will be kept away from the rest of the England players and wider support team, pending further discussions with Public Health England. The entire squad had lateral flow tests on Monday afternoon and all were again negative, as was the case with Sunday's UEFA pre-match PCR tests. We will continue to follow all Covid-19 protocols and the UEFA testing regime, while remaining in close contact with Public Health England," he added.

Gilmour has been ruled out of Scotland's final Euro 2020 group game against Croatia after testing positive for COVID-19, the Scottish Football Association (SFA) stated on Monday.

The Scottish Football Association (SFA) has confirmed that the midfielder will sit out the meeting with Croatia at Hampden Park on Tuesday night after the latest round of medical checks in the national team camp and will now be forced to go into quarantine after contracting COVID-19.

"The Scottish FA can confirm that a member of the Scotland national team playing squad, Billy Gilmour, has tested positive for Covid-19," the official SFA statement read.

The 20-year-old made his full international debut against England in the Group D clash on Friday and produced a brilliant man-of-the-match performance as Scotland earned a goalless draw at Wembley. (ANI)

