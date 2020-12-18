Sheffield [UK], December 18 (ANI): Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer heaped praise on midfielder Paul Pogba for his 'excellent performance' in the team's 3-2 win over Sheffield United on Thursday.

Pogba set up Anthony Martial's goal at Bramall Lane as United became the fourth side in English top-flight history to record 10 consecutive away league wins.

Only Alex Telles (96) had more touches than Pogba (91), while the France international won three of his six aerial duels and gained possession eight times.

"We made a decision. Of course, we know [Pogba's] strength in the air. We knew he was going to be important for us. He won almost every single header," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.

"His vision, creativity. Paul's responded really well to the work he's been doing. He's fit now. Excellent performance," he added.

Marcus Rashford scored a brace while Martial also netted a goal. Mason Greenwood was the only other United player to have multiple shots.

Solskjaer hopes the trio can build on their performances, with Rashford having netted five goals in six away games in the Premier League this season.

"I don't think it's a key to get them on the pitch, it's key to get them performing. We need them to kick on, to start scoring goals. We've done okay without them really firing. They showed their capabilities, now we need their consistency. Very happy with all three of them," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)