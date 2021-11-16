London [UK], November 16 (ANI): Alfa Romeo driver Antonio Giovinazzi will leave the side at the end of the 2021 Formula One championship, following three seasons, the racing team said on Tuesday.

The Martina Franca-born racer, the first Italian to compete in a full F1 season since 2011 when he lined up for the team on the Melbourne grid in 2019, has taken part in 59 races with the Swiss squad so far -- including two for Sauber in 2017.

"Saying goodbye to a driver is never easy, especially so in the case of Antonio, who has been part of the team for so long," said Alfa Romeo's Team Principal Fred Vasseur in a statement.

"As we part ways, we will cherish the memories of the good times and learn lessons from the bad ones, knowing these moments all made us grow together as a team.

"We wish Antonio the best for his future after the 2021 season: before then, we still have three races to achieve some good results together and finish the year strongly," he added.

According to Formula One, in 60 Grands Prix starts for the team, he scored a best result of fifth in the 2019 Brazilian showpiece event. (ANI)

