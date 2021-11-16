After a dismal ICC T20 World Cup 2021 campaign, India begin their home season against New Zealand under newly appointed T20I captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid. The next T20 World Cup is just 11 months away and Indian cricket team will be looking to draw the plan for the mega event starting the home three-game series against the Blackcaps. The series opener is scheduled on November 17 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Virat Kohli, who recently stepped down from T20I captaincy, has been rested along with Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Shami. India vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About IND vs NZ Cricket Match in Jaipur.

India is likely to stick with Rohit and KL Rahul, his deputy for the series, as openers while Shreyas Iyer is slated to take Kohli’s position at number three. Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant are all set to bat a number four and five respectively. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Venkatesh Iyer is likely to make his debut as an all-rounder and middle-order batsman. So, he could be used as a batsman at number six. Ravi Ashwin will lead the spin department.

Yuzvendra Chahal, who was not picked for the recently concluded T20 World Cup, is back in the squad and is likely to start alongside Ashwin. Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Avesh Khan are likely to share the pace bowling responsibilities, which means Bhuvneshwar Kumar might not be part of the Indian playing XI. India vs New Zealand 1st T20I: Team India Prepare for New Era Under Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid in Jaipur (See Pictures and Video).

1st T20I, India Likely Playing 11 vs NZ: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Ravi Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal.

