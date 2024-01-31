Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 31 (ANI): The Patna Pirates registered a massive 32-20 victory over Gujarat Giants to move to the fourth spot in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 points table. The Pirates have been unbeaten in their last four matches.

Speaking about the team's incredible form, Patna Pirates' Head Coach Narender Redhu said, "We practiced well in the four-five days before our home leg. We corrected the mistakes we made in the matches leading into the Patna leg. We played very patiently against the Giants and kept playing according to the situation of the game."

The Head Coach further added, "Ankit played brilliantly in the defence unit. All the players in the team were clear about their roles and responsibilities. They went into the match with full confidence. They were certain that they would win the match."

When asked about his thoughts on the makeup of the side, Redhu said, "We have two-star raiders in Sachin and Manjeet. And they've been well supported by Sudhakar and Sandeep. Additionally, our all-rounder Rohit has been a superstar for us. He has always grabbed his opportunities with both hands."

Redhu also spoke about the Patna fans' impact on the Pirates' results at home, "The players get motivated automatically when they enter the stadium in Patna. I would like to thank all the fans in Patna for their support. They have boosted the team's confidence tremendously. We'll definitely win our last game against Bengaluru Bulls in front of our home fans."

The Patna Pirates will take on Bengaluru Bulls in their last home game on Wednesday.

Schedule for PKL Season 10 matches today

Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans - 8 pm

Venue: Patna. (ANI)

