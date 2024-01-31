India are currently trailing in the five-match series against England after a surprising defeat in the first Test match at Hyderabad. A shocking collapse in the second innings saw them end up well behind the finishing line despite being ahead in the game for a majority portion. Both India’s batting and bowling didn’t turn up in the second innings and they looked passive under pressure. The likes of Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer have their runs dried up and the spinners were not able to get wickets resulting in Ollie Pope taking the game away from India. Ben Stokes and Brandon McCullum’s combined strategy hit India hard causing them to concede the lead to England in the Test series. They will face again in the second Test match at Visakhapatnam starting from February 2. 'Fake News' Virat Kohli's Brother Vikas Kohli Refutes Claims of Star Batsman Missing India vs England First Two Tests Due to Mother's Health Concerns (See Post).

Virat Kohli will miss the second Test at Visakhapatnam as well and India suffered a big blow with Kl Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja getting ruled out of the Test too with injuries. Rajat Patidar is likely to make his Test debut while India look to settle their combination going with either of an extra better or an extra bowler. Fans eager to know how the weather will affect the dynamic of the Test match in a tricky situation for India in the series, will get the entire information here.

Visakhapatnam Weather Forecast

Good news for the fans is that there is a very less chance that rain will heavily affect the India vs England 2nd Test 2024 at Visakhapatnam starting from Friday, February 2. The first three days has a slight chance of rain with predictions of about 25% rain. It goes down 5% on the Day four and only 1% on the final day. It is highly likely fans can get to see the result of the 2nd Test match.

Expected Weather During IND vs ENG 2nd Test (Acccuweather.com)

Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Stadium Pitch Report

The pitches at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Stadium have been batting friendly but have also assisted quicker bowlers and the spinners as the match wears on like most wickets in the country. The pitch is likely to be spin friendly with India trying to take home advantage, but it is unlikely to have a lot of bounce to be available for the spinners and the turn is also likely to be slow.

