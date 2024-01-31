Super Bowl 2024 will be played between Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. The American Football Conference (AFC) winners already topped the AFC Western division in the regular season, while the National Football Conference (NFC), San Francisco 49ers topped the NFC West division with the season’s second-best 12-5 record. In the conference finals, the Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 to advance to their second consecutive Super Bowl game. In the conference finals, the San Francisco 49ers overtook the Detroit Lions (34-31). This could be a rematch of Super Bowl 2019, where the Chiefs defeated the 49ers to win their first Super Bowl in 50 years. Lionel Messi to Make Super Bowl Debut, Set to Appear in Michelob Ultra Advertisement.

While the teams are finalized, the host of the Super Bowl LVIII Las Vegas is getting ready for the showdown game of the season. The match is scheduled for February 11, 2024, while Indian fans can enjoy live streaming of Super Bowl 2024 on February 12 – due to the time difference. For Indian viewers, Super Bowl 58 Live streaming will be available from 06:30 PM on the said date.

Where to watch Super Bowl 2024 between Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers Live?

AFC champions Kansas City Chiefs will take on NFC champions San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 2024 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The game is scheduled for Sunday, February 11, 2024, Eastern time. NFL followers in India, live streaming of the game will be available on the NFL+ app from 06:30 PM IST on February 12, 2024. The event will have many star performers like Andra Day performing the pre-game anthem while Usher performing at half time.

The Chiefs have been on a great run in the last four seasons. They won two out of three Super Bowls In those four years. So, the Chiefs will be playing their fourth Super Bowl game in five years. They have also dominated the AFC Western division winning eight titles in a row. Not so dominant in the recent past, the San Francisco 49ers have a rich history in the NFL. They won 22 divisional titles and eight conference championships to make it to the Super Bowl. The winner of five Super Bowls - San Francisco 49ers last won the ultimate title in 1994.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2024 01:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).