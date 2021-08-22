Kabul, Aug 22 (PTI) Former chief Azizullah Fazli was on Sunday named acting chairman of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), the first new appointment in the governing body since Taliban's takeover of the strife-torn nation.

Fazli earlier served as ACB chairman from September 2018 to July 2019.

"Former ACB Chairman @AzizullahFazli has been re-appointed as ACB's acting Chairman. He will oversee ACB's leadership and course of action for the upcoming competitions," the ACB tweeted.

Speaking to PTI, ACB CEO Hamid Shinwari said earlier this week that he expected cricketing activities to go on as usual since Taliban supports the game.

It remains to been seen how Fazli and Co handle the logistics for Afghanistan's next international assignment against Pakistan in Sri Lanka, with commercial flights suspended at Kabul airport.

