Mumbai, April 8: Registration is now open for limited seats in Barca camps across Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Delhi. Top performing talent to get a chance to play in Barca Academy World Cup 2026, according to a release from FC Barcelona. Barca Academy, the official academy of world-renowned football club FC Barcelona is back in India after a gap of a year. Barca Academy has announced that it will host Barca Camps across the country. El Clasico: Real Madrid Defeat FC Barcelona 2–0 in Historic ‘Legends Faceoff’ in India; Fernando Morientes and David Barral on Scoresheet for Los Blancos.

The five days Barca camps offers a rare opportunity for Indian young football enthusiast to be trained by FC Barca Academy coaches and Technical director specially flown from Barcelona for these camps which starts from June 2, in Ahmedabad followed by Hyderabad from June 9 till June 13, Bangalore from June 16 till June 20th and in Delhi from June 23 till June 27th.

Speaking on the occasion of Barca Legends Match in Mumbai, Sergi Barjuan, former Barca captain, coach and worldwide sporting director of Barca Academy said that, "Barca is very excited to be back in India which is strategically a very important market for us. We will start with four cities camps which will be run by Barca coaches and Technical Director and some deserving high performing players will be shortlisted for Barca Academy World Cup in 2026," as quoted from a release by FC Barcelona.

The Barca Academy football camp is a great initiative to bring much needed grass root improvement for football which is gradually gaining popularity in India and FC Barcelona Academy coming back to India is a testimony of the potential India offers given its vast young population and its growing interest in Football.

In a landmark moment for Indian sports, Real Madrid Legends came out victorious by 2-0 against the FC Barcelona Legends as the two iconic football giants reignited their iconic rivalry on April 6 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, as part of the much-anticipated 'Legends Faceoff'. Alert Security Officials Stop Fans From Invading Real Madrid Legends vs FC Barcelona Legends El Clasico 2024–25 Clash (Watch Video).

The venue was buzzing with energy as thousands of passionate fans packed the stands to witness footballing royalty in action. The electric atmosphere, filled with cheers and chants, added to the grandeur of this historic occasion, as per a press release issued by The Sports Front.

Morientes opened the scoring for Real Madrid Leyendas in the 14th minute, capitalizing on a well-worked move orchestrated by Luis Figo and Michael Owen. The second half of the much-awaited Legends Faceoff saw the intensity rise as FC Barcelona Legends pushed hard to break through the Real Madrid defence.

With the crowd roaring them on, they turned up the heat, launching wave after wave of attacks. Just as Barcelona looked closest to scoring, Real Madrid Legends doubled their lead in the 69th minute. A moment of brilliance from David Barral saw him skip past two legendary defenders--Carles Puyol and Frank de Boer--before calmly slotting the ball past the goalkeeper.

The strike further energized the Madrid camp and left the crowd at DY Patil Stadium in awe. Fans in Mumbai had a memorable night filled with nostalgia, skill, and footballing greatness. With legends rolling back the years, the match was a perfect celebration of football's timeless charm.

