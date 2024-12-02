New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) The International Equestrian Federation (FEI) on Monday refused to grant India "solidarity projects" till the sport's apex body in the country clears outstanding dues even as the national federation categorically rejected the charge.

Claiming that there are no unsettled payments, the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) said the world body has erred by issuing such a communication.

EFI president Jagat Singh on Monday received an email from FEI official Francisco Lima, who informed him that the FEI Board has taken a few decision on November 13.

Solidarity projects are developmental initiatives like conduct of courses for coaches.

As per the communication (a copy of which is with PTI), EFI did not pay to FEI officials and coaches who helped the Indian riders prepare for the 2023 Asian Games.

Given the leadership situation here as well as the latest developments concerning the organisation of international events and courses in India, the apex body's Board said it has decided that until all outstanding debts are settled with the FEI officials and the coaches hired to train the Indian athletes for the 2023 Asian Games, and the new Executive Committee is elected, it will not allocate its solidarity projects and courses to India.

The FEI also advised all officials against travelling to India for international events without prior payments.

The EFI, though, issued a rebuttal, saying that it was surprised to receive such a mail from the world governing body .

"The EFI would like to put on record that all the dues were cleared by it by November 20, 2024 and an official communication was made to FEI official Catrin Norinder who had acknowledged the receipt of the same.

"The EFI was taken by surprise when such a communication landed in its inbox from Francisco Lima and a detailed letter to the same was being issued today.

"We have written back to the FEI that there is a mistake on their part which needs correction. It has now come to light that the person who wrote today's mail was on leave and was not aware that EFI had settled all the dues," an EFI statement said.

