New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) The executive council of Fencing Association of India (FAI) will meet virtually on Wednesday to take a decision on who will be its acting chief after the resignation of Pankaj Singh.

In April, Singh had tendered his resignation from the post of president of both the FAI and Uttar Pradesh State Fencing Association.

Also Read | How to Watch Nepal vs Oman Live Streaming on FanCode: Get Telecast Details Of ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match With Time in IST.

He had decided to give up the two two posts citing his "commitments as legislator and as a BJP vice-president" of Uttar Pradesh as it became "increasingly time-consuming".

"I have realised that given the responsibilities mentioned above, I have been unable to dedicate the required time and energy to the association's work. So, I would like to tender my resignation," Singh had written in his resignation letter dated, which was addressed to FAI secretary Rajeev Mehta, who is also the secretary general of Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

Also Read | Costa Rica vs New Zealand, Inter-Confederation Playoffs Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in India.

"The executive Council of FAI will meet tomorrow online. An acting president will be announced during the meeting," Mehta said.

There were also reports few months ago that Singh could be interested in running for the president's post of the IOA.

Singh, a BJP MLA from Noida and son of Union Defence Minister Rajnah Singh, took over as the president of FAI last August. Singh was elected unopposed in the election for the executive board 2021-25 of the FAI.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)