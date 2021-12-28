Manchester [UK], December 28 (ANI): FC Barcelona has reached an agreement with Manchester City for the transfer of Ferran Torres, the Spanish Club informed on Tuesday.

The player has signed a contract for the next five seasons, until 30 June 2027, and his buyout clause has been set at 1,000 million euros as per FC Barcelona.

Manchester City said Ferran Torres has left the Club and completed a permanent move to Barcelona.

"Ferran should be proud of what he has achieved here at Manchester City. Last season was his first time in a new country, but he adapted well. He always gave 100 per cent, worked hard for the team and scored goals which helped us win trophies," Manchester City's Director of Football Txiki Begiristain said in a statement.

"Injury unfortunately prevented him from playing more games this season, but Ferran is a player we have all enjoyed working with and we wish him all the best at Barcelona and for the rest of his career," he added.

Torres made a positive start to the 2021-22 campaign, scoring three times in seven games, including a brace in a 5-0 rout of Arsenal, before injury struck whilst representing Spain in the Nations League Finals. (ANI)

