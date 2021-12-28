Telugu Titans will take on Haryana Steelers in the latest round of fixtures in Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22. The PKL 8 clash will be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru on December 28, 2021 at 08:30 PM IST as both teams look to put an end to the winless start. Meanwhile, fans searching for Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers, PKL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Dabang Delhi Take on Bengal Warriors in Repeat of Last Season Final, While UP Face Gujarat.

Both teams have made an underwhelming start to the Pro Kabaddi League season as they find themselves lingering towards the bottom of the team standings as they are yet to record a win. Haryana Steelers are at the bottom of the points table after two defeats in two games while Telugu Titans are a place above them with a draw and a loss in their two games so far.

Where To Watch Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Dinsey+Hotstar app or website to catch Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers live online streaming.

